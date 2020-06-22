First group of Russian doctors arrives in Armenia

The first group of Russian doctors has arrived in Armenia on Moscow-Yerevan charter flight to assist Armenian colleagues in the fight against coronavirus, the Ministry of Health informs.

About 50 Russian doctors have responded to a call from the Armenian Ministry of Health. They will arrive in Armenia in separate professional groups. The next group is expected in early July.

Medical equipment donated to the Ministry of Health and a batch of personal protective equipment were transported to Armenia.

The Armenian Health Ministry expresses gratitude to VIVA Charitable Foundation, a member of the organization’s board of trustees, Doctor of Medical Sciences Georgi Melkonyan, for the donation.