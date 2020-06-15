Oscars 2021 postponed by two months to April 25 due to pandemic

The 2021 Academy Awards have been delayed by two months.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who organize the annual ceremony, met via Zoom on Monday to discuss the date the 93rd Oscars will take place on.

The event was scheduled for February 28, 2021, but after the coronavirus pandemic caused chaos in Hollywood and put the movie industry on hold, the governors decided to move the ceremony to April 25, 2021, according to Variety.

The rules have also changed.

A feature film must have been released between January 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021.

December 1, 2020 is now the deadline for the ‘specialty categories’ such as animated feature film.

January 15, 2021 is the new deadline for ‘general entry categories,’ such as best picture.

The Academy also decided the annual Governors Awards gala has been postponed to a later unspecified date.

And the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will now open in April 2021 to line up with the Oscars rather than December 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, The Oscars were previously delayed on three occasions, due to flooding in Los Angeles in 1938, following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968 and again in 1981, following an assassination attempt on the life of President Ronald Reagan.