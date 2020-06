Nikol Pashinyan and family have recovered from Covid-19.

“We’ve just received the results of our double test. All results are negative,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“Of course, we need to reconsider the timing and circumstances of contracting the virus. But for now, it’s important that we’re all healthy and immune. Thank you for all the good wishes to us during this time,” the Prime Minister said.

He’s now returning to full-time work.