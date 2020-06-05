Alexis Ohanian resigns from Reddit board, asks to fill the seat with a black candidate

Alexis Ohanian has resigned from the board of Reddit, which he co-founded.

“I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country,” Alexis said in a video message.



“I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?” I’ve resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate,” the Reddit co-founder said.

Ohanian said he will use future gains on his Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate.

“I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop,” Alexis Ohanian said.