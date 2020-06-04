Covid-19: Armenia reports record single-day rise with 697 new cases

Armenia has reported 697 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 11,221.

The results of 1,112 tests have been negative.

According to the data of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 3,468.

Six patients have died in the past 24 hours. The death toll has reached 176; another 68 patients with coronavirus have died because of other diseases.

The number of active cases is 7,509.