Former Speaker of Parliament Armen Khachatryan passes away aged 62

Former Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Armen Khachatryan passed away aged 62, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

A long-time politician and statesmen, Armen Khachatryan made a significant contribution to the establishment of various government bodies in newly independent Armenia.

He was elected to the National Assembly in 1999. Between 1999 and 2003 he was the Speaker of Parliament.

From 2003 to 2010 he served as Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine. He later worked as Armenia’s Ambassador to Moldova and Belarus, as well as Armenia’s Plenipotentiary Representative at the CIS Statutory and Other Bodies.