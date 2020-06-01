Dilijan City Park renovated and modernized

Renovated and modernized City Park will become a beautiful public recreation venue in Dilijan contributing to the city’s touristic attractiveness, creating a new model of social entrepreneurship, involving multi stakeholders and developing the community infrastructures.

The official opening of the park will take place in the near future, when the situation created by the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Armenia improves and stabilizes.

The modernisation of the park has been carried out in several phases within Dilijan Development Project implemented by Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation’s Tourism & Urban Development (TURBO) platform in cooperation with the Dilijan Municipality and Tavush Regional Administration. The second phase of renovation was finalized in 2020.

Upon the permission and with the support of Dilijan Municipality, the obsolete and non-exploitable carousels have been dismantled.

The renovated park will welcome its visitors with new carousels installed by IDeA, as well as preserved and upgraded attractions, as part of the partners and stakeholders engagement.

“The revival of Dilijan City Park is an important step for Dilijan – not only as a small, picturesque city but also as a touristic center. In our times, the urban development programs are an absolute priority. In this context, the Dilijan park is a crucial element for the development of cities. I am very happy that Dilijan, which has significant development potential, has such a modern and pleasant park. I would like to express my gratitude to the IDeA Foundation for the continued support to Tavush region and our people,” says Hayk Chobanyan, the governor of Tavush region.

VereV Rope Park also opened on the premises of the park, which will become a new social entrepreneurship model in Dilijan preserving the public green areas and creating a new environment for active sports and ecotourism lovers. It will also boost interest toward healthy lifestyle and various sports.

The green areas across the City Park have all been preserved and renovated, a basketball field and open-air theater for multipurpose community events have been built, a place for table tennis is allocated.

The renovation project has also benefited from the support of partners and philanthropists of IDeA Foundation, as well as various Armenian organizations, private donors, cultural and art centers, representatives of Dilijan community.

As a result of the renovation works, more than 10 jobs have been created for the local population. The park revenue will be allocated to maintenance of the park, to its next stages of modernization and community development projects.

“IDeA Foundation has been implementing sustainable and large-scale projects in Dilijan. The renovated city park makes part of a larger vision of IDeA Foundation, that is – to transform Dilijan into a center of culture, education, healthcare and tourism. We are sure the park will become one of Dilijan people’s and tourists’ favorite venues,” says Nune Haroyan, Project Manager of Dilijan Development Project of IDeA Foundation.

The first phase of the renovation was carried out back in 2018, during which the alleys and playground, which had been neglected and deserted for years, were restored, benches and trash cans were placed across the area and the illumination of the park was upgraded.

The City Park will be yet another successful project already implemented by IDeA, such as UWC Dilijan, the Dilijan Community Center, Arts and Crafts Center (MADE) and Tourist Information Center.