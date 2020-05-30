Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from billionaire list

Forbes magazine has struck reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires, and accused her family of inflating the value of her cosmetics business, the BBC reports.

Forbes said the family went to “unusual lengths” to present its youngest member as richer than she was.

In tweets, Jenner dismissed the article as “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol”.

“I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there,” she wrote.

“I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have,” she added.

The move reverses the status Forbes conferred on Jenner in 2019, when it declared her a self-made billionaire.

The description sparked controversy, with critics scoffing at the “self-made” title and pointing to her upbringing as a Kardashian family reality TV star.

Forbes, which is known for its widely cited billionaire rankings, credited Jenner’s status to the success of her cosmetics company, which she founded in 2015 and which includes Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.