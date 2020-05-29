Erdogan and Soylu are yet to condemn attack on Armenian church – Garo Paylan

Turkish Armenian lawmaker Garo paylan has visited the the Surp Grigor Lusavorich (St. Gregory the Illuminator) Armenian Church in Istanbul’s Scutari neighborhood.

An unidentified attacker dismantled a cross on the church gate on May 23. The moment of the attack was caught on cameras.

The cross has since been replaced.

“President Regep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu have not yet condemned the attack on our church. There is a mosque right next to our church. Aren’t they both places of worship?” Paylan said in a Twitter post.

The managementof the church has lodged a criminal complaint about the incident and have placed the cross back in its place.

On May 9, another Armenian church in Istanbul’s Bakirkoy district was also attacked. The man who attempted to set the church’s gate on fire was detained.