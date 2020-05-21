Drugs giant AstraZeneca says ready to supply potential Covid-19 vaccine in September

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has announced it is ready to provide a potential new coronavirus vaccine from September, the BBC reports.

The firm said it had concluded deals to deliver at least 400 million doses of the vaccine, which it is developing with Oxford University.

AstraZeneca said it was capable of producing one billion doses of the AZD1222 vaccine this year and next.

Initial trials are under way, and AstraZeneca said it recognized that the vaccine might not work.

But the company said it was committed to advancing the clinical programme.

Scientists have warned that a coronavirus vaccine, if developed, might not confer full immunity.

Despite these reservations, intensive research continues, with about 80 groups around the world working on possible vaccines.