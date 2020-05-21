Artsakh is Armenia, that’s it, Arayik Harutyunyan says in inaugural address

Artsakh is Armenia, that’s it, Arayik Harutyunyan said after taking office as the fourth president of the Republic of Artsakh.

The roots of this famous historical axiom have been enriched for centuries only thanks to the skills and efforts of the Armenian people to create on their own land, he stated.

“At the beginning of the twentieth century, the Armenian nation found strength to rise again after the tragedy of the Armenian Genocide, to straighten its back after centuries of deprivation and to re-establish a national statehood in the victorious month of May. Even then, the path of the Armenians was not smooth again, including in Artsakh, where the Armenians of Shushi in particular faced genocide. Artsakh was distorted and divided over the next seventy years under the pressure of Soviet Azerbaijan. At the end of the twentieth century, there was one last step left to take to completely cleanse Artsakh of Armenians following the example of ancient Armenian Nakhichevan,” the newly inaugurated President stated.

“In order to prevent the new genocide, the Armenians of Artsakh stood up with the unconditional and unwavering support of all Armenians. Th Artsakh movement was a nationwide awakening for the noble cause of protecting the fundamental human rights and freedoms,” he continued.

Arayik Harutyunyan said it was a struggle for the right of millions to live a free and dignified life.

“It was one of the glorious victorious pages of the Armenian people, the crowning glory of which was the liberation of Shushi. And we feel the daily joy of that freedom with the inviolable and united connection with the motherland, with the Armenian soldiers guarding the borders, with the strong relations restored with our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora. It is the message of freedom and peace that today we all send to the all Armenians and the world from our historic fortress city.” The President stated.

He said Artsakh has always felt the strong support of the citizens and authorities of the Republic of Armenia. In this context, he thanked the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who, he said, in a short period of time has not only done a great job in the socio-economic development of Artsakh, but also in ensuring significant participation in all future programs.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I would like to assure you that Artsakh supports the Motherland with all its potential, and together with you I am ready to share the difficulties of solving the problems facing our united homeland and facing the challenges,” Arayik Harutyunyan stated.