PM congratulates Armenia’s Yazidi community on Malake Taus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a congratulatory message to the Yazidi community of Armenia on Malake Taus, the New Year. The message reads:

“Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your New Year – Malake Taus. I wish welfare and peace to the brotherly Yazidi people.

The sincere friendship between the Armenian and Yazidi peoples has withstood the test of time; it has developed and strengthened all the way and has left a rich heritage based on mutual respect and solidarity.

I am confident that we will manage to ensure Armenia’s progress and prosperity jointly with the brotherly Yazidi people.

May you always be blessed with spring freshness, robust health and inexhaustible energy!”