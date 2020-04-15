SocietyTop

PM congratulates Armenia’s Yazidi community on Malake Taus

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 15, 2020, 13:49
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a congratulatory message to the Yazidi community of Armenia on Malake Taus, the New Year. The message reads:

“Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your New Year – Malake Taus. I wish welfare and peace to the brotherly Yazidi people.

The sincere friendship between the Armenian and Yazidi peoples has withstood the test of time; it has developed and strengthened all the way and has left a rich heritage based on mutual respect and solidarity.

I am confident that we will manage to ensure Armenia’s progress and prosperity jointly with the brotherly Yazidi people.

May you always be blessed with spring freshness, robust health and inexhaustible energy!”

