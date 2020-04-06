Jazz musician Tigran Hamasyan to perform from home amid nationwide lockdown

World-famous jazz musician Tigran Hamasyan will perform from his home today amid nationwide lockdown.

The concert will start at 10 pm tonight and will be live-streamed on the Government’s Facebook page.

The Government has initiated a series of concerts as a way to make the daily lives of self-isolated and isolated citizens more interesting.

Armenian musicians are expected to perform from their homes twice a week.

Known for melding jazz, folk, progressive rock and classical forms, Tigran Hamasyan has established himself as one of the most innovative artists of his age. His career has included an impressive number of accolades.