Armenian students win four medals at 5th Caucasian Mathematical Olympiad

Four 9th-grade students of the Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics won four medals at the 5th Caucasian Mathematical Olympiad held in Mykop, Russia, March 13-18, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

All the students in the youth league – Stepan Gevorgyan, Vyacheslav Petrosyan, Hayk Khachatryan and Mark Movsisyan participated in the Junior League and International Olympiad for the first time. The team was led by Suren Grigoryan, a mathematics teacher at the school.

During the Olympics, students were given the opportunity to attend various educational and cultural events, listen to lectures by well-known mathematicians, and go sightseeing.

About 200 students from 14 southern regions of Russia and 10 other countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Luxemburg, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkey, participated in the Olympiad.

The Organizing Committee of the 5th Caucasian Mathematical Olympiad sent a letter of gratitude to the Armenian Minister of Education and Science to thank for the successful participation of Armenian schoolchildren.