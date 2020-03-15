Photo of a man disinfecting bus in Yerevan makes it to The Guardian’s list of best pictures

Photo of a man in protective gear disinfecting a bus in Yerevan has made it to The Guardian’s list of weekend’s best photos.

The Guardian’s picture editors have selected photo highlights from around the world, including global reactions to the coronavirus outbreak.

On one of the photos Britain’s health secretary Matt Hancock is seen greeting the Italian ambassador to the UK, Raffaele Trombetta, by bumping elbows.

Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/AFP via Getty Image

In Rome Priest Don Marco Gnavi conducts Sunday mass alone in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, as churches close to the faithful to avoid coronavirus contagion.

Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

One of the photos taken in Olympia, Washington, depicts shoppers walking through nearly-empty shelves that usually hold toilet paper and paper towels in a Target store.

Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP

In Caracas, Venezuela, men are seen covering their faces with plastic bags in an attempt to protect themselves from the Covid-19 virus.

Photograph: Carlos Jasso/Reuters

The Yerevan City Hall announced on Saturday it was starting to disinfect the public transport. In total, about 150 buses, 40 trolleybuses and 30 metro wagons will be disinfected every day.