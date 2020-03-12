Economics

Justin Trudeau self-isolating over coronavirus concern

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 12, 2020, 21:29
Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was tested for the coronavirus after she started exhibiting “mild flu-like symptoms,” Mr. Trudeau’s office said Thursday.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. “However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”

His office said Mr. Trudeau will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home.

