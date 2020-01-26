President Sarkissian challenges Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide

On a working visit to Israel, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin.

“It is an honor for me to meet you at the Presidential Palace in Jerusalem,” the Israeli President said, welcoming the Armenian President.

“There is a very bloody history uniting our peoples. We are very excited and greatly appreciate your participation in the Holocaust Forum, which is about remembering, re-telling the story to future generations. This is also about being united – to stop fascism, racism, hatred, anti-Semitism,” Reuven Rivlin

“I think the silence of what happened in 1915 led to what we had in 1931, 1936, 1942, to the Holocaust. Your participation in this unique and historic gathering is very significant. We also need to look to the future. I hope that our relations and cooperation will serve as a basis for us to do more together,” the Israeli President said.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, President Armen Sarkissian said in particular: “I came to Jerusalem with the same thoughts you mentioned. They are about remembering the past and looking to the future. I would like to look to the future, as I am sure that there is great potential for cooperation between Armenia and Israel, the Armenian and Jewish peoples.”

First of all, he added, we share a lot of common values, as well as a very similar historical path that continues to this day. “We are also peoples who have preferred life over death. Death has always haunted us historically, but life has always been with us. I’m also here to look at life.”

“We, together with you and other nations, have fought against Nazism. I am proud to say that about six hundred thousand Armenians fought in the Soviet army, three hundred thousand of them died in that struggle. And this is about a small country in the former Soviet Union. They fought against Nazism while at the same time fighting for their homeland. More than a hundred Armenians have become heroes of the Soviet Union. Armenians have made their contribution to the peace of the world, the Soviet Union, fighting for us all,” the Armenian President stated.

“I am proud to be here, representing my people who have made a great contribution to that struggle,” he added.

Reflecting on Israel’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide,

President Sarkissian stressed that it’s important for Israel to take the lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide. Emphasizing that recognition and condemnation of this shameful page of history should not be conditioned by political expediency, President Sarkissian said recognition and condemnation are necessary so that such human calamities are never repeated.

As for the prospects of cooperation, President Sarkissian noted that the future lies with the latest technologies. The Armenian President expressed confidence that the two countries can successfully cooperate in this field and his goal is to establish close ties with Israeli technical universities.

Presenting the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Presidential Initiative on Technology and Science Development in Armenia , President Sarkissian noted that the goal of this multi-component project is to bring international companies and research centers to Armenia to develop artificial intelligence, mathematical and mathematical models. in other directions. He said they would be happy to see Israeli companies and educational institutions on the platform, among other technology partners.

The interlocutors agreed that the potential for interaction is quite large and much work needs to be done involving Diaspora representatives of both countries.

The spheres of education, culture and tourism were also considered promising in terms of cooperation.

The Armenian President invited the Israeli President to visit Armenia.