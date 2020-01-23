Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan invited back to perform at Dresden Opera Ball

Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan has been invited back to perform at the Semper Opera Ball in Dresden on February 7. She will perform Tatiana’s aria in Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin opera, Armenian opera diva Hasmik Papian informs in a Facebook post.

Mantashyan had earlier been withdrawn from the performance at the request of Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov. Hasmik Papian was the first to break the news.

“Is this a victory, many will ask? Yes, of course,” she wrote on Facebook. “Speaking about the problem, we at the same time helped the Germans review and correct the mistake, restore justice and save their faces,” the singer added.

Eyvazov and Mantashyan were to performs together at the Semper Opera Ball on February 7, but Mantashyan was asked to leave after the Azerbaijani singer refused to share the stage with the Armenian soprano.