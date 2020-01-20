Armenian President to attend Davos Forum

President Armen Sarkissian will attend the annual Davos Forum at the invitation of Claus Schwab, the founder and president of the Forum.

“You were the first chairman of the World Economic Forum’s global energy security agenda board. The Forum looks forward to hearing your vision of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, new quantum technologies, quantum politics and trends and trends in the development of the modern world,” said Claus Schwab in a letter to President Armen Sargsyan.

The World Economic Forum to be held in Davos, Switzerland on January 20-24 will be held under the slogan “Stakeholders for the sake of consolidation and stability of the world.”

About 700 speakers from different countries and over 3,000 participants will discuss economic, technology, ecology, industry issues.

Over 50 years, the Davos Annual Meeting has become one of the most influential high-level gatherings in the world, bringing together states, governments, international organizations, business community, and eminent experts each year to discuss global, regional and industrial agendas, propose solutions to existing problems and challenges.

Speakers at this year’s Forum include US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, climate and environmental activist Greta Tunberg and others.

Armen Sarkissian will speak about rapid developments in the world, global risks, new quantum technologies and systems, quantum policy behavior, trends and trends in the development of the modern world.

The Nobel Prize laureate in economics, Columbia University professor Joseph Stiglitz will be speaking with the Armenian President.

Within the framework of the World Economic Forum, President Sargsyan will hold meetings in Davos with the heads of state and government of a number of countries, as well as representatives of business circles.