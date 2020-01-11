Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian plane

Iran has admitted “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board, the BBC reports.

An investigation found that “missiles fired due to human error”, President Hassan Rouhani said. He described the crash as an “unforgivable mistake”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

The military said the jet flew close to a sensitive sight belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and was then mistaken for a hostile aircraft.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted.

Iran previously rejected suggestions that it was responsible for the crash.

The downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, on Wednesday, came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq.

The strikes were a response to the killing of senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January.