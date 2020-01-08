Iran targets US troops with missile strikes

Two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles, according to the US Department of Defense, the BBC reports.

The Pentagon says two sites were attacked, in Irbil and Al Asad.

It is unclear if there have been any casualties.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the attack was in retaliation for the death of Soleimani on Friday.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” it said via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later issued a statement on Twitter, saying the attack was self-defense and denied seeking to escalate the situation into war.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

President Trump tweeted shortly afterwards, insisting “all is well”, while adding that they had not yet assessed possible casualties.