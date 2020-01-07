Canada’s Justin Trudeau congratulates Armenians on Christmas

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated the Canadian Armenian community on Christmas Day.

“Across Canada and around the world people of Armenian heritage join friends, family and neighbors to celebrate Christmas. This festive occasion offers a wonderful opportunity to exchange warm wished and connect with loved ones near and far. It is also a chance to recognize the tremendous contribution that Canadian Armenians have made and continue to make to our nation,” PM Trudeau said in a message.

“As we observe cherished tradition, let us also take the time to appreciate the many blessings in our lives and to open our hearts to those in need. These celebrations remind us of the importance of showing generosity and kindness to fellow Canadians and visitors from around the world,” Justin Trudeau said.

