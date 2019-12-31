Armenia, China to lift visa requirements from January 19

An agreement on mutually lifting visas between China and Armenia will take effect on Jan. 19, 2020, Xinhua quotes the the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying.

The statement said that starting Jan. 19, Armenian and Chinese citizens will be able to travel or transit in the host country’s territory for up to 90 days within a period of 180 days without a visa.

Any stay over 90 days, and stay for the purposes of work and study will require application for a visa in advance.

In May this year, China and Armenia signed an agreement to lift visa requirements for the citizens of the two countries.

The Armenian President signed the agreement on December 17.