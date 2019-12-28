Rush-hour car bomb kills dozens in Somali capital

At least 76 people are reported to have been killed by a car bomb during morning rush hour in Somalia’s capital, the BBC reports.

The blast took place at a checkpoint at a busy intersection in Mogadishu.

Dr Mohamed Yusuf, director of Madina hospital, told the AP news agency they had received 73 bodies. The death toll is expected to rise.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb but al-Shabab militants have often carried out attacks there.

Reuters quotes an international organisation working in the country as saying that at least 90 people were killed in the attack.