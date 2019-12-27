At least 14 killed as plane crashes near Kazakhstan airport

At least 14 people have been killed after a plane with 98 passengers and crew crashed in Kazakhstan, airport officials say, the BBC reports.

They say the Bek Air aircraft went down shortly after taking off at Almaty airport on Friday morning local time.

At least 35 injured people, including eight children, were taken to local hospitals.

Flight Z92100 was en route from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, to the capital of Nur-Sultan.

Almaty’s airport said there were 93 passengers and five crew on board.

It said the plane lost height at 07:22 local time (01:22 GMT), before striking a concrete barrier and crashing into a two-storey building. There was no fire upon impact.