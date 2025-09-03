DigiTec 2025 to welcome over 40,000 visitors and dozens of global tech leaders

Armenia’s flagship technology event, DigiTec 2025, will take place in Yerevan on October 10–12 and is set to become the largest in its history. Organizers expect more than 40,000 visitors and participants from 20 countries, including over 100 global tech leaders and 250 companies represented in the exhibition area.

Marking its 20th edition, DigiTec will once again combine three formats — an exhibition, a conference, and a festival — making it the largest technology platform not only in Armenia but across the region.

Among the first confirmed speakers are:

· Rev Lebaredian, Vice President at NVIDIA (USA)

· Jack McCauley, Co-founder of Oculus and Professor at UC Berkeley (USA)

· Noubar Afeyan, Co-founder and Chairman of Moderna, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering (US)

And this is just the beginning of the lineup.

“For us, 2025 is a milestone year — DigiTec is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, the project has become a true symbol of Armenia’s tech ecosystem. Today, it is more than just an exhibition — it is the New Year of the tech sphere, an event that both sums up achievements and sets the direction for the future,” says DigiTec Director Khachatur Hakobyan.

Sargis Karapetyan, CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE), adds: “DigiTec is one of UATE’s flagship projects. We are proud to welcome many of the most influential figures in the global tech world to Armenia. DigiTec 2025 will be more than an event — it will be a place where the map of the future is drawn. We believe this platform will continue to strengthen Armenia’s position as a regional technology hub.”

This year’s key themes — both in the exhibition and conference programs — will focus on artificial intelligence, venture capital, and the rapid growth of tech companies. The 20th anniversary promises an unprecedented density of events and activities.

The first DigiTec was held in 2005. It was founded and brought to life by the late Karen Vardanyan, a legendary leader of Armenia’s tech community and long-time head of UATE.