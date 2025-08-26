Kustendorf Classic: Armenian artists to take the stage at Emir Kusturica’s Music Festival

From September 4 to 6, the renowned ethno-village “Mećavnik,” created by celebrated film director Emir Kusturica, will host the next edition of the International Classical Music Festival Kustendorf Classic. The festival annually gathers young talents and distinguished masters from around the world.

This year, Armenia will have a prominent presence on the festival stage. Upon the recommendation and with the support of Emir Kusturica’s longtime friend — violinist, producer, and founder of Almazian Productions, Khachatur Almazian — several Armenian artists will feature in the program.

The festival’s special guest will be Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, as well as Principal Conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. He will deliver an open lecture to participants, sharing his vision and experience with the next generation of musicians.

The stage of “Mećavnik” will also welcome Eva Gevorgyan, a young but already acclaimed Russian-Armenian pianist, who will perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

For years, Emir Kusturica’s festivals have been distinguished by their unique atmosphere and an impressive roster of international stars. Previous editions have welcomed Monica Bellucci, Johnny Depp, Salma Hayek, Jim Jarmusch, Valery Gergiev, Yuri Bashmet, Denis Matsuev, and many others.

Among the anticipated guests this year is also mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, one of the brightest stars of today’s international opera stage.