Wildfires burn Galicia in dramatic summer for northern Spain

Two wildfires continued to burn in Spain’s Galicia region, local government authorities said on Monday afternoon, Reuters reports.

The active fires were located in Avion, where flames started on Sunday (August 24), and Carballeda de Valdeorras, which has been ablaze since August 18, authorities added. The latter has scorched 4,700 hectares of land, according to the update.

An emergency situation level 2 was extended in the Ourense province, enabling the deployment of additional resources to tackle the fires.

Most of Southern Europe is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons in two decades.

Spain’s estimated burned area has exceeded 400,000 ha and is the largest on record going back to 2006.