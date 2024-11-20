Azerbaijan summons French Ambassador over calls to boycott COP29

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned the French Ambassador to Baku Anne Bouillon over Paris “attacks on the country ahead of and during the UN climate summit,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

“The the unacceptability of calls to boycott this prestigious UN event hosted by Azerbaijan, as well as appeals to many heads of state with a recommendation to refrain from participating in it, the adoption by the European Parliament at the beginning of COP29, with the special efforts of France, of a resolution that groundlessly criticizes Azerbaijan’s presidency of the climate conference and which is generally directed against Baku’s global efforts to combat climate change, was emphasized,” the Ministry said.

In addition, the French ambassador was told that the actions of France, “which is intensively arming Armenia, encouraging militarism and revanchism, are a blow to the peace process” between Baku and Yerevan.

“The French side is urgently required to put an end to these steps directed against Azerbaijan and threatening the process of normalization [of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia],” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On the eve the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva was summoned to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

This followed the unacceptable remarks made against France and Europeans by the Azerbaijani authorities in the context of COP29 and as a result of which the Minister of Ecological Transition, Energy, Climate and Risk Prevention, Ms. Agnès Pannier-Runacher, had to cancel her participation in this United Nations conference.

“Azerbaijan’s hostile actions must stop,” the MFA stated.