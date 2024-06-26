PACE welcomes electoral reforms implemented in Armenia, regrets excessive polarization of political climate

PACE today welcomed the electoral reforms implemented by Armenia in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, considering that the objective to hold genuinely democratic elections had to a large extent been achieved.

In adopting unanimously a resolution based on the report by Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), PACE also pointed out the Armenian authorities‘ continued effort to improve the system of judicial governance in line with European standards, in close co-operation with the Council of Europe, and commended “the real determination showed by the authorities to fight the problem of systemic corruption”.

Regretting excessive polarisation of the political climate, the Parliamentary Assembly encouraged all political stakeholders “to enter into dialogue about how to improve the […] relationship between the parliamentary majority and the opposition”, in particular with a view to depoliticising the appointment procedures to independent collegial bodies and agencies.

Among the progress made since the adoption of PACE Resolution 2427 (2022) on the functioning of democratic institutions in Armenia, PACE highlighted the decision to present a new draft law on freedom of information and public information, the abolition of the criminalization of defamation, the ratification of Protocol No. 13 to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, concerning the abolition of the death penalty in all circumstances, and the continuation of negotiations of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

In view of these advances, particularly in the field of electoral law, PACE decided to pursue its monitoring procedure, attaching particular importance to the implementation of reforms regarding the justice system, the field of media and freedom of expression.