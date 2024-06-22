Armenia offers Azerbaijan to create bilateral mechanism for investigation of ceasefire violations

Armenia has offered Azerbaijan to create a bilateral mechanism for investigation of cases of violations of the ceasefire regime, the Prime Minister’s Office informs.

“In the recent period the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been periodically disseminating information claiming that units of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia are violating the ceasefire regime. Despite the fact that the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has denied all these accusations, Azerbaijan continues the dissemination of such information, ” PM’s Office said in a statement.

“In continuation of the statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia made on June 15, 2024, and based on the fact that it is the will of the Government of the Republic of Armenia not to allow tension, the staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia proposed to the staff of the President of Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels to create a bilateral mechanism for investigation of cases of violations of the ceasefire regime,” it added.



The staff of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia proposes to start the implementation of the mentioned mechanism.