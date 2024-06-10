Home | All news | Society | Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan wins record 8th Emmy Award SocietyTop Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan wins record 8th Emmy Award Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 10, 2024, 14:53 Less than a minute Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan has received a record 8th Emmy Award. She received the award for “The untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart shooting.” Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 10, 2024, 14:53 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print