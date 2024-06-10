SocietyTop

Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan wins record 8th Emmy Award

Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan has received a record 8th Emmy Award.

She received the award for “The untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart shooting.”

