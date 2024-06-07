Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Injuries reported as gas station explodes on Yerevan-Sevan highway

A powerful explosion and fire occurred at a gas station on Yerevan-Sevan highway close to midnight today, the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Interior informs.

The National Center for Crisis Management was alerted about the explosion at 11:14.

Twelve fire engines, rescuers and ambulances rushed to the scene. The cause of the explosion is still unclear.

According to preliminary data, injuries are reported.

Director of the Rescue Service, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Major-General Kamo Tsutsulyan is also at the scene.