Pashinyan, Modi attach importance to further development of Armenia-India cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Armenian Prime Minister congratulated his Indian counterpart on the victory of his National Democratic Alliance in the parliamentary elections.

The interlocutors highlighted the tangible expansion of cooperation between Armenia and India after their bilateral meeting in New York in 2019. Nikol Pashinyan and Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister of India expressed support to the Republic of Armenia in connection with the floods that occurred in Lori and Tavush provinces late last month.