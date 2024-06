Sergeant Narek Gareginyan (born in 2000), a contract serviceman of the border guard of the National Security Service, was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the area adjacent to the Church of the Holy Mother of God in the Voskepar community of Tavush province, the National Security Service informs.

Narek Gareginyan’s life is not in danger. He is being transferred to a medical facility in Yerevan.

Probe into the circumstances of the incident is under way.