Armenian PM not expected to attend COP29 conference in Baku: Press Secretary responds to rumors

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan has denied the rumors claiming that PM Nikol Pashinyan will visit Baku to participate in the COP29 conference.

There is no such visit on the Prime Minister’s agenda, the Spokesperson told Armenpress.

The comments come after Azerbaijani political scientist Ahmed Shairoglu claimed in a post on X that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was expected to participate in the COP29 summit in Baku.

“The expert has expressed his subjective perception, which has nothing to do with Prime Minister Pashinyan’s working agenda. There is no such visit on Prime Minister Pashinyan’s agenda,” Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.