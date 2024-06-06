Armenian FM thanks Switzerland for quick response and support provided after heavy floods

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Ignazio Cassis, the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the bilateral agenda between the two countries and upcoming plans.



The interlocutors touched upon the situation in Lori and Tavush regions of Armenia following the heavy floods. Ignazio Cassis conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and underlined the support of Switzerland for the assessment of the damages. Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to his counterpart for the quick response and support already provided.

Issues of regional security and stability were also discussed.

Switzerland announced on Wednesday it was deploying specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit to the affected areas. In particular, they will be responsible for assessing the structural soundness of bridges and other infrastructure. Switzerland has earmarked up to CHF 500,000 to support efforts on the ground.