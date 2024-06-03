CSTO hopes Armenia will clarify prospects for its relations with the structure – Tasmagambetov

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes that Yerevan will clarify the prospects for its relations with the structure, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

“We hope that the political leadership of the republic will clarify the prospects for its relations with the CSTO. This would be to the benefit of all participants in our association, primarily for the full planning of future joint activities,” he said.

At the same time, the Secretary General noted that “over the past year, colleagues from Armenia have significantly reduced their participation in the organization’s events.”

“Nevertheless, the main mechanisms of interaction are functioning. The Republic of Armenia remains a full member of the organization, all obligations towards this country are preserved in full,” Tasmagambetov emphasized.