Foreign diplomats visit flood-affected regions of Armenia

More than 40 representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Armenia visited the disaster zone today, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said in a Facebook post.

The Minister briefed the Ambassadors on the extent of the damage caused by the flood over the weekend.

The rivers of Debed and Aghstev overflew their banks on May 26 as a result of heavy rains, leaving four people dead. Hundreds were evacuated, the roads and infrastructure in Tavush and Lori regions have suffered significant damage.