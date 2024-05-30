Police urge to abide by the law as protesters flock to Republic Square

The Police urge protesters to abide by the law and obey the legal demands of the Police officers.

Supporters of the “Tavush for the Motherland” movement flocked to the Republic Square as the government was holding a sitting.

On the eve leader of the movement, Bagrat Archbishop Galstanyan, called on the supporters to enter the Republic Square with cars and block the entrances of the government building.

Since May 9 protesters have been holding rallies and staging acts of disobedience in Yerevan since May 9, demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and the termination of the delimitation process with Azerbaijan.