Armenian DM discusses defense cooperation with EU partners

Armenia Defense Minister Suren Papikyan attended the working dinner of Defense Ministers from the EU and partner countries at the invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The event was organized within the framework of the Schuman Security and Defense Forum, where issues related to European security were discussed.

During the event, Suren Papikyan engaged in bilateral discussions concerning defense cooperation with the Ministers of Defense of Sweden, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, and Georgia.