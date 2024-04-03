SocietyTop

Armenian Minister of Education to attend events dedicated to Parajanov’s 100th anniversary at UNESCO headquarters

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 3, 2024, 14:57
Less than a minute

The delegation led by Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan has left for Paris on an official visit to participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov at the UNESCO headquarters.

Screening of Sergei Parajanov’s film “The Color of Pomegranate” and an exhibition dedicated to Parajanov’s works are planned. The Minister of Education will deliver a speech within the framework of the events organized at the UNESCO headquarters.

Meetings with representatives of UNESCO, the French Ministry of Education and Youth, and the management of different museums are also planned as part of the visit.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 3, 2024, 14:57
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button