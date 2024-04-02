Amb. Nersesyan briefs students of St. Andrews University on Armenia’s foreign policy priorities

On April 2nd, Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan briefed students of St. Andrews University on Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.

Ambassador Nersesyan delivered an insightful presentation, delving into the core tenets of Armenia’s foreign policy and its overarching objectives on the global stage. He outlined Armenia’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and beyond. In this context, Ambassador Nersesyan presented the Crossroads of Peace project as a platform to bring peace and stability to the South Caucasus.

During the lecture, Ambassador Nersesyan elucidated Armenia’s strategic partnerships and engagements with other nations, highlighting the signing of last year’s Strategic Dialogue between Armenia and the UK and its role in addressing shared challenges and advancing common interests. He underscored Armenia’s dedication to upholding international law, human rights, and democratic principles in its interactions with the global community.

The interactive session that followed allowed students to engage directly with Ambassador Nersesyan, posing questions and engaging in constructive dialogue in regards Armenia’s foreign policy agenda.

The Ambassador expressed his sincere appreciation to St. Andrews University for hosting the event and wished students all the best in their upcoming examinations.