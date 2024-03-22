Princess of Wales says she is undergoing cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales says she is in the early stages of treatment after cancer was found in tests, the BBC reports.

In a video statement, Catherine says it was a “huge shock” after an “incredibly tough couple of months.”

But she sent a positive message, saying: “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

Details of the cancer have not been disclosed, but Kensington Palace says it is confident the princess will make a full recovery.

The princess’s statement explains that when she had abdominal surgery in January, it was not known that there was any cancer.

“However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said the princess.

The chemotherapy treatment began in late February. The palace says it will not be sharing any further private medical information, including the type of cancer.