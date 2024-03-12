SocietyTop

UK House of Commons to host debate on international support for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh

The UK House of Commons will host a debate on international support for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 2:30 to 4:00pm.

The Westminster Hall debate will be opened by Carol Monaghan MP.

