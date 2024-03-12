Home | All news | Society | UK House of Commons to host debate on international support for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh SocietyTop UK House of Commons to host debate on international support for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 12, 2024, 19:26 Less than a minute The UK House of Commons will host a debate on international support for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 2:30 to 4:00pm. The Westminster Hall debate will be opened by Carol Monaghan MP. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 12, 2024, 19:26 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print