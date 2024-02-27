Greece one of Armenia’s most important partners in EU: Pashinyan, Sakellaropoulou meet in Athens

On a working visit to Greece, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s visit to Greece, the Greek President noted. “Your visit reflects the excellent level of our relations, as well as our common will to develop and deepen our cooperation in all spheres. Our two countries are bound by age-old feelings of friendship and brotherly relations and mutual understanding. We cooperate constructively within the framework of international structures and in this spirit we fully share your interest in protecting the safety of world cultural heritage within the framework of UNESCO.”

“Aware of your efforts in the implementation of reforms, we support and deepen the institutional dialogue between Greece and Armenia. Greece is closely following the events taking place in the Caucasus, from the very first moment we expressed our solidarity with the Armenian people by sending humanitarian aid to thousands of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. Greece unequivocally condemns the use of force and supports the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which aims to establish solidarity, peace that will be lasting and will contribute to the creation of good neighborhood and relations,” she added.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception and noted: “The relations between our countries – political, economic, cultural, you rightly mentioned – have a long history, there is a deep emotional connection between our peoples. In this sense, of course, that emotional bond was also expressed with the help of Greece to our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, for which I am grateful.”

He noted that Greece is one of Armenia’s most important partners in the European Union and expressed gratitude for the participates in the EU civilian mission in Armenia.

I am sure that during this visit we will have an opportunity to discuss the agenda of bilateral cooperation, RA-EU relations, regional and international issues. In this section, I would like to thank you again for your kind words.”