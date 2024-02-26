PM Pashinyan highlights the contribution of German Chancellor to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation headed by Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, Chair of the Legal Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and emphasized the importance of consistently developing and expanding cooperation with Germany. Nikol Pashinyan noted that political and economic cooperation has been dynamic in recent years and emphasized the fact of high-level bilateral as well as inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The Prime Minister emphasized Germany’s support in the effective promotion of democratic reforms in our country, as well as in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus. In this regard, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the contribution of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, as well as the importance of the principles established by the quadrilateral declaration adopted as a result of a meeting with the German Chancellor, the President of France, the President of the European Council.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the deepening of Armenia-Germany, Armenia-European Union cooperation, the activities of the EU civilian mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and other issues.