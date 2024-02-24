Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha – MoD

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has refuted the report by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on February 24, at around 12:45 p.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces allegedly fired towards Azerbaijani positions in the eastern part of the border.

Simultaneously, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs that at approximately 12:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions near Verin Shorzha in Gegharkunik region. The fire was directed towards the Armenian positions from the Azerbaijani position located at the following coordinates:

40 °05’31.68″ N,

45 °52’51.44″ E.