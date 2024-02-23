Representatives of French defense industry visit Engineering City in Armenia

Representatives of the defense industry companies accompanying French Defense Minister on an official visit to Armenia visited the Engineering City. the delegation, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of High-tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia Ruben Simonyan, visited the “Engineering City” on February 23.

Chairman of the board of Engineering Association Aram Salatyan presented the details of implementation of the Engineering City project, the Factory City project, and the companies already operating in the Engineering City. He voiced hope that French companies will also be represented in the Engineering City in the near future.

The members of the French delegation, accompanied by Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Ruben Simonyan, also toured the Engineering City and got acquainted with the ideas of Armenian engineers and the already developed products.