PM Pashinyan invites Georgia’s Kobakhidze for an official visit to Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

The Prime Minister of Armenia once again congratulated his Georgian counterpart on the occasion of assuming the high position and wished him success.

The interlocutors attached importance to the further development and deepening of bilateral relations and expressed readiness to cooperate closely in this direction.

Prime Minister Pashinyan invited Prime Minister Kobakhidze to pay an official visit to the Republic of Armenia. The Prime Minister of Georgia accepted the invitation.